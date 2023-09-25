Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock Sees a1.21 Increase

In the past week, AZN stock has gone down by -0.64%, with a monthly decline of -1.84% and a quarterly plunge of -5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Astrazeneca plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for AZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is 34.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is $84.00, which is $16.9 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On September 25, 2023, AZN’s average trading volume was 5.23M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 67.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that Some might overlook AstraZeneca, but the stock has strong growth prospects. Eli Lilly continues to fire on all cylinders, with especially big opportunities for Mounjaro.

AZN Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.71. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.