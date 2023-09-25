Astra Space Inc (ASTR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTR is 2.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASTR is $15.00, which is $13.25 above the current price. The public float for ASTR is 11.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTR on September 25, 2023 was 142.02K shares.

ASTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) has dropped by -10.71 compared to previous close of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -35.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 AM ET Company Participants Andrew Hsiung – VP of Strategic Finance and Capital Markets Chris Kemp – Founder, Chairman and CEO Axel Martinez – CFO Conference Call Participants Andre Madrid – Bank of America Suji Desilva – ROTH MKM Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR’s stock has fallen by -35.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -52.84% and a quarterly drop of -67.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for Astra Space Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.33% for ASTR’s stock, with a -71.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASTR Trading at -60.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares sank -50.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -35.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1130. In addition, Astra Space Inc saw -73.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc, valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -185.42, with -122.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -16.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astra Space Inc (ASTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.