Anterix Inc (ATEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.26 in comparison to its previous close of 29.68, however, the company has experienced a 0.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

Is It Worth Investing in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anterix Inc (ATEX) by analysts is $69.20, which is $36.08 above the current market price. The public float for ATEX is 18.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ATEX was 211.92K shares.

ATEX’s Market Performance

ATEX’s stock has seen a 0.57% increase for the week, with a -0.48% drop in the past month and a 5.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for Anterix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for ATEX’s stock, with a 3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on February 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATEX Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEX rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.73. In addition, Anterix Inc saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEX starting from YAZDI MAHVASH, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $29.89 back on Aug 04. After this action, YAZDI MAHVASH now owns 8,429 shares of Anterix Inc, valued at $29,885 using the latest closing price.

Ashe Gena L, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec of Anterix Inc, sale 7,235 shares at $34.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Ashe Gena L is holding 21,669 shares at $251,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2858.26 for the present operating margin

+25.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anterix Inc stands at -850.29. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.74. Equity return is now at value -2.95, with -1.93 for asset returns.

Based on Anterix Inc (ATEX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 271.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anterix Inc (ATEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.