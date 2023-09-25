Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) is above average at 21.55x. The 36-month beta value for NVO is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVO is $191.91, which is $98.03 above than the current price. The public float for NVO is 1.70B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of NVO on September 25, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

NVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has decreased by -0.61 when compared to last closing price of 91.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the EU biopharma sector to offer a safe haven from weakening growth/higher real yields. “Whilst we continue to favour growth/innovation narratives in biopharma over the long-term, we expect investors to reward earnings upgrade stories – Novo Nordisk, Novartis, AstraZeneca – in the near-term,” it said.

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has experienced a -2.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a 15.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for NVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for NVO’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVO Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.88. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 34.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk ADR stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 80.16, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.