Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is above average at 20.86x. The 36-month beta value for HPE is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPE is $18.01, which is $0.71 above than the current price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of HPE on September 25, 2023 was 10.88M shares.

HPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 16.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-19 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, +0.41% on Tuesday announced a significant change to the company’s operational model. According to a blog post from Chief Executive Antonio Neri, the company is creating a Hybrid Cloud business unit, to be led by HPE Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo.

HPE’s Market Performance

HPE’s stock has fallen by -0.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 3.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for HPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPE Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Neri Antonio F, who sale 434,884 shares at the price of $17.48 back on Sep 07. After this action, Neri Antonio F now owns 1,370,291 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, valued at $7,601,946 using the latest closing price.

MAY ALAN RICHARD, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sale 343,016 shares at $17.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that MAY ALAN RICHARD is holding 249,511 shares at $5,995,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 5.23, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 23.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.