Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)

The 36-month beta value for EGLX is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGLX is $3.07, The public float for EGLX is 138.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of EGLX on September 25, 2023 was 219.54K shares.

EGLX) stock’s latest price update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, today announced that CFO Alex Macdonald will be attending and presenting at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York City on September 11, 2023.

EGLX’s Market Performance

EGLX’s stock has fallen by -25.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.40% and a quarterly drop of -36.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.17% for EGLX’s stock, with a -48.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGLX Trading at -41.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -36.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX fell by -25.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3845. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -47.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.56 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stands at -37.88. The total capital return value is set at -17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.04. Equity return is now at value -25.19, with -19.06 for asset returns.

Based on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.