Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biophytis ADR (BPTS)

The 36-month beta value for BPTS is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPTS is $71.80, which is $70.22 above than the current price. The public float for BPTS is 2.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on September 25, 2023 was 453.31K shares.

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) has jumped by 77.25 compared to previous close of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that Shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS, EPA:ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, soared 41% in premarket trading on Nasdaq following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Skyepharma (LSE:SKP). The collaboration aims to produce regulatory batches of Sarconeos (BIO101), a therapeutic candidate for severe forms of Covid-19.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS’s stock has risen by 13.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.71% and a quarterly drop of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Biophytis ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.03% for BPTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.77% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3410. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -60.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -144.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -336.12. Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.02 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.