The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biophytis...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biophytis ADR (BPTS)

The 36-month beta value for BPTS is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BPTS is $71.80, which is $70.22 above than the current price. The public float for BPTS is 2.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of BPTS on September 25, 2023 was 453.31K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

BPTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Biophytis ADR (NASDAQ: BPTS) has jumped by 77.25 compared to previous close of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that Shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS, EPA:ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, soared 41% in premarket trading on Nasdaq following the announcement of a strategic partnership with Skyepharma (LSE:SKP). The collaboration aims to produce regulatory batches of Sarconeos (BIO101), a therapeutic candidate for severe forms of Covid-19.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS’s stock has risen by 13.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.71% and a quarterly drop of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Biophytis ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.03% for BPTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.77% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3410. In addition, Biophytis ADR saw -60.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -144.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -336.12. Equity return is now at value -1160.54, with -79.02 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Biophytis ADR (BPTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​