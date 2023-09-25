Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is above average at 33.86x. The 36-month beta value for AVTR is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVTR is $24.33, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for AVTR is 657.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of AVTR on September 25, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

AVTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has dropped by -2.13 compared to previous close of 21.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-11 that August 9, 2023

AVTR’s Market Performance

AVTR’s stock has fallen by -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly rise of 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Avantor Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for AVTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

AVTR Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTR fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.42. In addition, Avantor Inc. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTR starting from Eck Steven W, who sale 7,577 shares at the price of $20.64 back on Sep 07. After this action, Eck Steven W now owns 28,187 shares of Avantor Inc., valued at $156,389 using the latest closing price.

Vanderhaegen Frederic, the EVP, Americas and Europe of Avantor Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Vanderhaegen Frederic is holding 160,735 shares at $536,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantor Inc. stands at +9.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 8.92, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Avantor Inc. (AVTR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.90. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.