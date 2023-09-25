Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of American Oncology Network Inc (AONC)

The 36-month beta value for AONC is also noteworthy at -0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AONC is 1.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of AONC on September 25, 2023 was 231.83K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AONC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ: AONC) has decreased by -13.37 when compared to last closing price of 20.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AONC’s Market Performance

American Oncology Network Inc (AONC) has experienced a 64.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 68.34% rise in the past month, and a 71.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 116.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.55% for AONC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.76% for AONC’s stock, with a 71.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AONC Trading at 56.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AONC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 116.52%, as shares surge +68.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AONC rose by +64.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, American Oncology Network Inc saw 76.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AONC

The total capital return value is set at -0.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value 2.21, with 2.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, American Oncology Network Inc (AONC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.