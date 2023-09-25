An In-Depth Look at Macy’s Inc’s (M) Stock Performance

The stock of Macy’s Inc (M) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a -13.66% drop in the past month, and a -27.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for M. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for M’s stock, with a -38.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) is 4.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for M is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Macy’s Inc (M) is $15.57, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for M is 271.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.16% of that float. On September 25, 2023, M’s average trading volume was 10.56M shares.

M) stock’s latest price update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 10.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-19 that Investors might be surprised to hear how cheap some common retail names have gotten.

Analysts’ Opinion of M

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for M by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for M in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

M Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, M fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Macy’s Inc saw -47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at M starting from Griscom Paul, who sale 1,212 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Sep 05. After this action, Griscom Paul now owns 14,727 shares of Macy’s Inc, valued at $14,817 using the latest closing price.

Kirgan Danielle L., the EVP, Chief Transformation & HR of Macy’s Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Kirgan Danielle L. is holding 278,272 shares at $416,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for M

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+39.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macy’s Inc stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s Inc (M), the company’s capital structure generated 154.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macy’s Inc (M) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.