American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.35 in comparison to its previous close of 14.78, however, the company has experienced a -2.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Urban Outfitters (URBN), American Eagle (AEO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) have been focusing on the superior product strategy, the advancement of omnichannel capabilities and prudent capital investments.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is $17.29, which is -$1.27 below the current market price. The public float for AEO is 181.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEO on September 25, 2023 was 4.62M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a -2.79% decrease in the past week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month, and a 30.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for AEO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for AEO’s stock, with a 6.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.87. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $13.56 back on Apr 10. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,003 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $40,233 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 5,761 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $76,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.32, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.