Amcor Plc (AMCR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) is above average at 12.84x. The 36-month beta value for AMCR is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMCR is $9.78, which is $0.73 above than the current price. The public float for AMCR is 1.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of AMCR on September 25, 2023 was 6.93M shares.

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.66 in relation to its previous close of 9.11. However, the company has experienced a -3.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that History proves there is no better way to create generational wealth than buying dividend stocks — especially the Dividend Aristocrats. There has not been a single decade over the last 93 years where dividend-paying stocks on the S&P 500 did not outperform non-dividend stocks.

AMCR’s Market Performance

Amcor Plc (AMCR) has seen a -3.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.42% decline in the past month and a -8.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AMCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for AMCR’s stock, with a -15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Amcor Plc saw -24.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Aug 23. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 45,072 shares of Amcor Plc, valued at $282,026 using the latest closing price.

NAYAR ARUN, the Director of Amcor Plc, sale 5,648 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that NAYAR ARUN is holding 75,072 shares at $69,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.85, with 6.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Amcor Plc (AMCR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.