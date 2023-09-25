Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE: ALUR)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.01 in comparison to its previous close of 5.44, however, the company has experienced a -13.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE: ALUR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALUR is 36.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALUR on September 25, 2023 was 137.96K shares.

ALUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) has seen a -13.91% decrease in the past week, with a 59.68% rise in the past month, and a -53.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for ALUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for ALUR’s stock, with a -46.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALUR Trading at -20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +56.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUR fell by -13.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Allurion Technologies Inc saw -50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUR

Equity return is now at value 1.42, with 1.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.