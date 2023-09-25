Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 6.83, but the company has seen a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and ATCO Ltd. have similarities but three main differences. We examine the companies from the lens of valuation, growth opportunities and debt load. One is clearly better than the other.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) by analysts is $8.50, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for AQN is 688.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of AQN was 4.60M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stock saw a decrease of -4.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.27% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw 5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.68, with -1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.