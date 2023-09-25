Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a -3.46% decrease in the past week, with a -0.83% drop in the past month, and a 2.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 29.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $14.43, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 394.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On September 25, 2023, AGI’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 12.49. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Alamos Gold released an updated Feasibility Study for its Lynn Lake Project, showing significant increases in gold reserves and the production profile (first 10 years). The upfront capital expenditure estimate for the project increased materially, but this isn’t that far out of line with sector-wide inflation at other assets and incorporates scope changes. In this update, we’ll look at the project’s economics, how it stacks up vs. other undeveloped gold projects, and why there looks to be an upside to the NPV (5%)/production profile.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGI Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 5.86, with 4.38 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.