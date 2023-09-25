Agora Inc ADR (API) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (API) has gone up by 8.80% for the week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month and a -16.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.07% for API. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for API’s stock, with a -19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for API is 0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agora Inc ADR (API) is $4.40, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for API is 75.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On September 25, 2023, API’s average trading volume was 310.41K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) has increased by 7.94 when compared to last closing price of 2.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Zhao – Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Jingbo Wang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Harry Zhuang – Bank of America Securities Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Agora Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $10 based on the research report published on May 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

API Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Agora Inc ADR saw -30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -17.41, with -15.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agora Inc ADR (API) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.