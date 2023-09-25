AgileThought Inc (AGIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) has decreased by -11.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL ) stock is rising on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company. There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising.

Is It Worth Investing in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGIL is at -0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGIL is $2.00, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for AGIL is 32.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume for AGIL on September 25, 2023 was 4.02M shares.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL’s stock has seen a 11.66% increase for the week, with a -53.87% drop in the past month and a -77.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.07% for AgileThought Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.63% for AGIL stock, with a simple moving average of -92.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -68.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.46%, as shares sank -46.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1699. In addition, AgileThought Inc saw -96.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who sale 568 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Fernandez Manuel Senderos now owns 4,996,904 shares of AgileThought Inc, valued at $2,556 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc, sale 1,875 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,997,472 shares at $8,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -56.23, with -33.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.