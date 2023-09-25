AES Corp. (AES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has plunge by -2.86relation to previous closing price of 16.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The AES Corporation’s (NYSE: AES) President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrés Gluski, will present at the Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference 2023 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:25 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AES Corp. (AES) by analysts is $25.90, which is $11.54 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 665.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of AES was 5.64M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stock saw a decrease of -7.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for AES Corp. (AES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.28% for AES stock, with a simple moving average of -30.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, AES Corp. saw -44.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from MONIE ALAIN, who purchase 27,400 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, MONIE ALAIN now owns 28,725 shares of AES Corp., valued at $500,598 using the latest closing price.

Laulis Julia M., the Director of AES Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Laulis Julia M. is holding 1,500 shares at $29,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -9.31, with -0.95 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, AES Corp. (AES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.