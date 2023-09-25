AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-27 that 2023 has unfolded as a pivotal year for investors and traders alike, specifically those keen on harnessing the potential of penny stocks. These stocks, often priced below $5, present unique opportunities and advantages in the world of finance.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) by analysts is $1.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 45.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of AWIN was 5.05M shares.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AWIN stock saw a decrease of -24.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.80% for AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.80% for AWIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.46% for the last 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -46.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.31%, as shares sank -47.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -25.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1593. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.