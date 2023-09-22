Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock Observes -23.84% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a 4.89% gain in the past month, and a -11.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for ZYXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for ZYXI’s stock, with a -23.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is above average at 18.32x. The 36-month beta value for ZYXI is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZYXI is $24.00, which is $15.63 above than the current price. The public float for ZYXI is 19.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.72% of that float. The average trading volume of ZYXI on September 22, 2023 was 391.40K shares.

ZYXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has jumped by 4.23 compared to previous close of 8.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced it will present at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held September 26 th-28th, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZYXI Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -39.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from MOORHEAD DANIEL J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Aug 04. After this action, MOORHEAD DANIEL J now owns 24,179 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $169,800 using the latest closing price.

Lucsok Anna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $8.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lucsok Anna is holding 17,840 shares at $100,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+79.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc. stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 22.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 40.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.89. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.