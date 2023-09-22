Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YSG is -2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YSG is $8.51, which is $0.1 above the current price. The public float for YSG is 353.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on September 22, 2023 was 951.66K shares.

The stock of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-16 that YSG reported a revenue decline of 10% YoY in Q2, with solid growth in skincare sales and sequential improvements in color cosmetics. We expect a recovery in H2 2023 and the company to achieve EBITDA breakeven in coming quarters driven by new product launches, robust gross margins and cost control measures. We trim our revenue forecasts of the year slightly due to some slowdown in China consumer market, however, remain positive on the company’s initiatives. Reiterate Buy.

YSG’s Market Performance

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a -0.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for YSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for YSG’s stock, with a -18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSG Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9934. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -31.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.06 for the present operating margin

+67.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -22.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.