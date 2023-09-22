Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is $117.47, which is $28.46 above the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On September 22, 2023, WIX’s average trading volume was 809.81K shares.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.38 in relation to previous closing price of 94.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that WIX extends its partnership with Stripe to introduce Tap to Pay on Android to U.S.-based Wix merchants.

WIX’s Market Performance

WIX’s stock has fallen by -3.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly rise of 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Wix.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for WIX’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $100 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.30. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd. stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.