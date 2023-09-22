Wingstop Inc. (WING) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has decreased by -4.13 when compared to last closing price of 175.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-20 that Wingstop CEO Michael Skipworth joins ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer to talk quarterly earnings, consumer behavior, share repurchasing and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is 80.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WING is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is $200.65, which is $30.97 above the current market price. The public float for WING is 29.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On September 22, 2023, WING’s average trading volume was 644.49K shares.

WING’s Market Performance

WING’s stock has seen a -2.31% decrease for the week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month and a -9.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for Wingstop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for WING’s stock, with a -3.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $200 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.84. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Upshaw Donnie, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $165.15 back on Sep 11. After this action, Upshaw Donnie now owns 173 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,106,317 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and CEO of Wingstop Inc., sale 4,910 shares at $208.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 19,242 shares at $1,022,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wingstop Inc. (WING) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.