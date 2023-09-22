Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has seen a 3.45% increase in the past week, with a 5.90% gain in the past month, and a -9.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for WTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for WTW’s stock, with a -7.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is $238.94, which is $30.5 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 104.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTW on September 22, 2023 was 673.43K shares.

WTW) stock’s latest price update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 214.78. However, the company has experienced a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in New York City.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $205 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.59. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $231.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 75,240 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $463,384 using the latest closing price.

Pullum Anne, the Head of Europe of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 5,000 shares at $224.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Pullum Anne is holding 12,791 shares at $1,122,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.