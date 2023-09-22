Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 141.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Waste Connections (WCN) gains from its operational efficiency and shareholder friendliness while revenues remain pressured by seasonality.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WCN is $159.47, which is $20.27 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for WCN on September 22, 2023 was 829.42K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stock saw an increase of -2.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly increase of 1.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for WCN’s stock, with a 0.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.36. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.24 back on Sep 05. After this action, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J now owns 2,584 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $139,238 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 500 shares at $139.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 2,931 shares at $69,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.