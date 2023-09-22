Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 12.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is $84.53, which is $16.33 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 105.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On September 22, 2023, VOYA’s average trading volume was 691.74K shares.

The stock price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 69.03, but the company has seen a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Voya Financial (VOYA) stands to gain from higher investment income, lower fee-based margin, administrative expenses and prudent capital deployment.

VOYA’s Market Performance

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has seen a -1.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.35% decline in the past month and a -2.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.29. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from Butler Yvette S., who sale 2,074 shares at the price of $72.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Butler Yvette S. now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $151,257 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc., sale 39,724 shares at $75.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 149,671 shares at $2,988,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.