Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s (VVOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VVOS stock has gone down by -15.00%, with a monthly decline of -21.67% and a quarterly plunge of -58.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.39% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.39% for VVOS’s stock, with a -60.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) by analysts is $1.80, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for VVOS is 24.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VVOS was 1.54M shares.

VVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) has dropped by -16.81 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-16 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) said its cost-cutting initiatives drove a significant reduction in its net loss during the second quarter when compared to the same period in 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the company reduced its net loss by 21% to $1.5 million when compared to the year-ago quarter.

VVOS Trading at -28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2521. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -48.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -148.81. The total capital return value is set at -147.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.49. Equity return is now at value -315.80, with -119.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.45. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.