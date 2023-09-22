Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) has jumped by 5.05 compared to previous close of 11.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that This article provides short summaries of the three companies that we believe have meaningful upside catalysts in the next 2-3 years. On Running has a long growth runway ahead, reminding us of Lululemon five years ago. There has been a noticeable shift in behavior with consumers willing to pay for quality eggs, and Vital Farms is the category leader.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) is 31.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VITL is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) is $17.83, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for VITL is 27.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On September 22, 2023, VITL’s average trading volume was 450.24K shares.

VITL’s Market Performance

The stock of Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) has seen a 8.89% increase in the past week, with a -7.55% drop in the past month, and a -11.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for VITL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for VITL’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VITL Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Vital Farms Inc. saw -21.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from Diez-Canseco Russell, who sale 26,720 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, Diez-Canseco Russell now owns 192,294 shares of Vital Farms Inc., valued at $303,005 using the latest closing price.

OHAYER MATTHEW, the Executive Chairman of Vital Farms Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $11.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that OHAYER MATTHEW is holding 7,746,777 shares at $137,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc. stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 1.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Farms Inc. (VITL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.33. Total debt to assets is 4.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.