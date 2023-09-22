Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) Stock: A 4.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has gone up by 0.55% for the week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month and a 16.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.24% for VIST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for VIST’s stock, with a 33.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIST is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIST is $35.80, which is $3.9 above the current price. The public float for VIST is 89.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on September 22, 2023 was 685.33K shares.

VIST) stock’s latest price update

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has plunge by 2.04relation to previous closing price of 27.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Vista Energy has been a big winner over the past year with shares returning more than 70% in 2023. We like the stock, but shares appear pricey following the big rally next to LATAM energy peers. An accelerated capex requirement may add to earnings volatility and pressure shares over the near term.

VIST Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 75.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.