Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has seen a -10.16% decrease in the past week, with a -19.78% drop in the past month, and a -40.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.19% for VRDN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is $42.93, which is $28.26 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 41.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRDN on September 22, 2023 was 717.75K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) has decreased by -3.85 when compared to last closing price of 16.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.26. This compares to loss of $1.06 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRDN Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -46.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. The total capital return value is set at -45.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.10. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 201.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.