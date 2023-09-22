VeriSign Inc.’s (VRSN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VRSN stock has gone down by -0.04%, with a monthly decline of -1.31% and a quarterly plunge of -9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for VeriSign Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for VRSN’s stock, with a -4.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Right Now?

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VRSN is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRSN is $236.00, which is $24.6 above the current market price. The public float for VRSN is 102.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for VRSN on September 22, 2023 was 451.03K shares.

VRSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) has plunged by -0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 200.75, but the company has seen a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-14 that On Wednesday, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) revealed it trimmed its stake in HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial) by 4.55%.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $245 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSN Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.65. In addition, VeriSign Inc. saw -2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from McPherson Danny R, who sale 125 shares at the price of $200.69 back on Sep 15. After this action, McPherson Danny R now owns 25,173 shares of VeriSign Inc., valued at $25,086 using the latest closing price.

McPherson Danny R, the EVP- Engineering, Ops. & CSO of VeriSign Inc., sale 125 shares at $208.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that McPherson Danny R is holding 25,298 shares at $26,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.19 for the present operating margin

+85.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for VeriSign Inc. stands at +47.29. The total capital return value is set at 249.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 178.50. Equity return is now at value -45.20, with 41.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.