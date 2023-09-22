Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.14 in comparison to its previous close of 32.52, however, the company has experienced a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vericel Corporation (VCEL) by analysts is $41.70, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for VCEL is 47.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.22% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VCEL was 372.15K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL’s stock has seen a -4.23% decrease for the week, with a 4.52% rise in the past month and a -4.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for Vericel Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for VCEL’s stock, with a 9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $39 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VCEL Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.59. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw 29.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from ZERBE ROBERT L MD, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Jul 14. After this action, ZERBE ROBERT L MD now owns 33,395 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $38,840 using the latest closing price.

ZERBE ROBERT L MD, the Director of Vericel Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that ZERBE ROBERT L MD is holding 34,395 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.38 for the present operating margin

+66.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at -10.17. The total capital return value is set at -7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.37. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corporation (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.