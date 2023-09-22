Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV)’s stock price has plunge by -3.00relation to previous closing price of 209.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Veeva Systems is executing well its migration plan from Salesforce to Veeva Vault CRM, positioning itself for double-digit revenue growth. Better than expected Q2 2023 results with revenue of $590.2 million and GAAP net income increasing 23%. Veeva’s strategy to target the SMB sector is proving successful, attracting new clients with its high-quality software and integrated collection of products.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VEEV is $222.09, which is $21.16 above the current price. The public float for VEEV is 145.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on September 22, 2023 was 899.14K shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has seen a -3.77% decrease for the week, with a 8.51% rise in the past month and a 1.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Veeva Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for VEEV’s stock, with a 11.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.40. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Wallach Matthew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $209.07 back on Sep 18. After this action, Wallach Matthew J now owns 28,735 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $1,045,330 using the latest closing price.

SEKHRI PAUL J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $224.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that SEKHRI PAUL J is holding 14,484 shares at $562,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.