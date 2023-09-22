Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 31.61. However, the company has seen a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that VRNS is a data security software company that offers data management systems to organize and protect business data. The company is undergoing a transition to a SaaS model, which is expected to drive growth and improve earnings quality. While near-term challenges exist, such as economic uncertainties, the potential benefits of SaaS adoption are substantial, and the company has a historical precedent of robust growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is $34.89, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 107.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On September 22, 2023, VRNS’s average trading volume was 820.19K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS’s stock has seen a -3.74% decrease for the week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month and a 19.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for VRNS’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRNS Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.30. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Bass David, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Aug 22. After this action, Bass David now owns 650,756 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $1,003,340 using the latest closing price.

Kess Avrohom J., the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $29.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kess Avrohom J. is holding 23,032 shares at $37,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -23.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.