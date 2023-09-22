United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has plunged by -2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 448.03, but the company has seen a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-28 that Brightview Holdings Inc. BV, -0.85% on Monday said private-equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC has made a $500 million investment in the commercial landscaping services company in the form of convertible preferred stock. The Blue Bell, Pa.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Rentals Inc. (URI) is $501.41, which is $38.67 above the current market price. The public float for URI is 67.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URI on September 22, 2023 was 704.25K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI’s stock has seen a -3.88% decrease for the week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month and a 8.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for United Rentals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.46% for URI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $460.27. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Asplund Dale A, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $475.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, Asplund Dale A now owns 6,379 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $6,728,379 using the latest closing price.

Grace William E., the EVP, CFO of United Rentals Inc., sale 725 shares at $359.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Grace William E. is holding 6,520 shares at $260,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.