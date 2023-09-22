Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) Stock

In the past week, PH stock has gone down by -3.43%, with a monthly decline of -4.14% and a quarterly surge of 2.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) by analysts is $452.82, which is $66.11 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PH was 680.29K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.27relation to previous closing price of 390.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that CLEVELAND, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California on September 13, 2023 at 9:55 a.m. Pacific time (12:55 p.m. Eastern time).

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $403.76. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 31.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from SCAMINACE JOSEPH, who sale 1,660 shares at the price of $409.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, SCAMINACE JOSEPH now owns 5,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $680,451 using the latest closing price.

Leombruno Todd M., the EVP & CFO of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 5,002 shares at $416.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Leombruno Todd M. is holding 11,656 shares at $2,081,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+33.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.01. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 121.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.88. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.