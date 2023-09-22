Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) Stock

The stock of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has gone down by -3.44% for the week, with a -5.21% drop in the past month and a -10.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for MNDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for MNDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MNDY is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNDY is $211.00, which is $49.07 above the current market price. The public float for MNDY is 37.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MNDY on September 22, 2023 was 623.94K shares.

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 158.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that The competitive landscape for workplace management software is fierce. Monday.com has a number of use cases and is seeing strong customer satisfaction results.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $150 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNDY Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.67. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.