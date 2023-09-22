Understanding the 2.39% Volatility Levels of Ecovyst Inc.’s (ECVT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a -4.49% decrease in the past week, with a 4.17% gain in the past month, and a -4.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for ECVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ECVT is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ECVT is $13.93, which is $3.93 above the current price. The public float for ECVT is 105.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECVT on September 22, 2023 was 799.21K shares.

ECVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 10.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-24 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECVT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ECVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECVT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECVT Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from Feehan Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Aug 23. After this action, Feehan Michael now owns 340,940 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $48,350 using the latest closing price.

Bitting Kurt, the of Ecovyst Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Bitting Kurt is holding 415,718 shares at $29,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.