Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.67 in comparison to its previous close of 13.91, however, the company has experienced a -3.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. has experienced a decline in book value per share due to rising interest rates and mark-to-market adjustments. The future performance of Two Harbors will be heavily influenced by the trajectory of interest rates, but there are signs of inflation cooling which could reduce interest rate volatility. The new dividend level appears to be more sustainable and better covered by earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is $14.60, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for TWO is 95.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWO on September 22, 2023 was 875.47K shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen a -3.80% decrease in the past week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month, and a -0.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for TWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for TWO’s stock, with a -7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWO Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from LETICA NICHOLAS, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $12.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, LETICA NICHOLAS now owns 77,693 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $112,155 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 8,741 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS is holding 169,561 shares at $107,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.