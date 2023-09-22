Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has gone down by -9.68% for the week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month and a -25.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.27% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.50% for TUYA’s stock, with a -27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is $2.05, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for TUYA is 459.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TUYA on September 22, 2023 was 343.92K shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Tuya Inc. shares didn’t perform well, even though its Q2 2023 results beat expectations. Tuya’s near-term prospects are unfavorable, taking into account China’s recent monthly export numbers and the RMB-USD exchange rate fluctuations. I still rate Tuya Inc. as a Hold, as I think that it is too early to be bullish on the company’s shares now.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUYA Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6305. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc. (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.