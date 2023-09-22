TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) by analysts is $20.00, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for TBI is 29.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TBI was 209.45K shares.

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI)'s stock price has soared by 2.88 in relation to previous closing price of 14.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBI’s Market Performance

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has seen a 5.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.09% decline in the past month and a -17.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for TBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for TBI’s stock, with a -15.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBI Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBI rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, TrueBlue Inc. saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBI starting from Schweihs Carl, who sale 5,750 shares at the price of $18.15 back on Jun 08. After this action, Schweihs Carl now owns 48,729 shares of TrueBlue Inc., valued at $104,362 using the latest closing price.

Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A., the EVP; President – PeopleReady of TrueBlue Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $17.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A. is holding 42,549 shares at $34,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+25.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueBlue Inc. stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.37. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on TrueBlue Inc. (TBI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.19. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.