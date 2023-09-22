Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is above average at 22.53x. The 36-month beta value for TRN is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRN is $29.50, which is $4.15 above than the current price. The public float for TRN is 81.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of TRN on September 22, 2023 was 325.38K shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.97 in relation to its previous close of 24.86. However, the company has experienced a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-20 that Now that the United States FED has been applying pressure by raising interest rates and decreasing liquidity levels in the economy, investment dollars become more and more focused on healthy – and predictable – free cash flow alongside a healthy mix of growth.

TRN’s Market Performance

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.59% gain in the past month and a 7.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for TRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.77% for TRN’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TRN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $30 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRN Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRN rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Trinity Industries Inc. saw -14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRN starting from Savage Jean, who purchase 4,300 shares at the price of $23.19 back on Mar 20. After this action, Savage Jean now owns 194,176 shares of Trinity Industries Inc., valued at $99,717 using the latest closing price.

MACLIN TODD, the Director of Trinity Industries Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $21.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MACLIN TODD is holding 27,548 shares at $95,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.15 for the present operating margin

+18.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Industries Inc. stands at +4.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), the company’s capital structure generated 565.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.97. Total debt to assets is 65.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 541.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.