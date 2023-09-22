Transcat Inc. (TRNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS)’s stock price has dropped by -12.43 in relation to previous closing price of 108.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) Right Now?

Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transcat Inc. (TRNS) is $109.75, which is $10.24 above the current market price. The public float for TRNS is 7.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRNS on September 22, 2023 was 38.36K shares.

TRNS’s Market Performance

TRNS stock saw a decrease of -15.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Transcat Inc. (TRNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.71% for TRNS’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRNS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $100 based on the research report published on September 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRNS Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNS fell by -15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.49. In addition, Transcat Inc. saw 34.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNS starting from HADEED CHARLES P, who sale 5,813 shares at the price of $101.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, HADEED CHARLES P now owns 22,701 shares of Transcat Inc., valued at $590,485 using the latest closing price.

DEVERELL SCOTT, the Principal Accounting Officer of Transcat Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $101.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that DEVERELL SCOTT is holding 1,685 shares at $101,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.13 for the present operating margin

+29.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transcat Inc. stands at +4.64. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.10. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Transcat Inc. (TRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.39. Total debt to assets is 30.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transcat Inc. (TRNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.