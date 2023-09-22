Trading Update: Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Stock Endures 1.30% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has gone down by -3.04% for the week, with a 3.97% rise in the past month and a 5.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 17.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by analysts is $251.13, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VRSK was 970.80K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.19 in relation to its previous close of 246.33. However, the company has experienced a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that Verisk Analytics has divested its troubled Financial Services Business, focusing on its core insurance markets. The company has also sold its Wood Mackenzie business, which faced challenges in the energy sector. Verisk’s dedicated focus on the insurance industry and strong financial performance make it a high-quality growth company, but the stock is currently overvalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $288 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.92. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $244.63 back on Sep 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,151 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $370,859 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Therese M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $232.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Vaughan Therese M is holding 20,679 shares at $1,510,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.