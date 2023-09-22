Trading Update: The Toro Company (TTC) Stock Endures 2.13% Monthly Volatility

The stock of The Toro Company (TTC) has gone down by -3.67% for the week, with a -18.12% drop in the past month and a -19.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for TTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.54% for TTC stock, with a simple moving average of -23.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for TTC is 103.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TTC was 478.74K shares.

TTC) stock’s latest price update

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 79.85. However, the company has experienced a -3.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that The Toro Company’s shares have experienced volatility, with a recent drop to $87, presenting a potential buying opportunity. The company’s performance in the third quarter was weaker, leading to a cut in full-year earnings guidance and concerns about the residential segment and electrification efforts. Having some doubts on the quality of the business, I am waiting for a bit more enticing entry point.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $117 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.52. In addition, The Toro Company saw -29.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Carpenter Kevin N, who sale 1,610 shares at the price of $81.93 back on Sep 13. After this action, Carpenter Kevin N now owns 169 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $131,907 using the latest closing price.

Funk Edric C, the Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of The Toro Company, purchase 100 shares at $82.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Funk Edric C is holding 100 shares at $8,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Toro Company (TTC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.