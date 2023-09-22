TPG Inc. (TPG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 89.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TPG Inc. (TPG) by analysts is $31.83, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for TPG is 63.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TPG was 559.12K shares.

The stock of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) has decreased by -1.73 when compared to last closing price of 30.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-20 that Specialty investment firm Asia Healthcare Holdings, backed by U.S. private equity investor TPG and Singapore sovereign fund GIC, has acquired a major stake in India’s Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) for 6 billion rupees ($72.1 million), the companies said on Wednesday.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG’s stock has fallen by -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.74% and a quarterly rise of 7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for TPG Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for TPG’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPG Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, TPG Inc. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc. stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc. (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, TPG Inc. (TPG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.