The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 52.26. However, the company has seen a -6.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-19 that Marijuana stock investors have much to look forward to as the sector continues to evolve. In recent cannabis industry news, there has been another push to establish a few different bills. For starters, more states are looking to pass bills to legalize cannabis. Ultimately creating new cannibal markets and more possible investment opportunities. Not just that there is the revamp of the SAFE Banking Act that may officially become law at end of the September.

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMG is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $65.25, which is $14.18 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On September 22, 2023, SMG’s average trading volume was 765.78K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG’s stock has seen a -6.65% decrease for the week, with a 1.55% rise in the past month and a -12.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.71% for SMG’s stock, with a -20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.58. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 23,685 shares at the price of $49.64 back on Aug 21. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,970,295 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,175,723 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 47,795 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 13,993,980 shares at $2,383,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -109.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.