The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) Stock

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a 5.15% gain in the past month, and a -3.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for SRPT’s stock, with a -3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) by analysts is $181.33, which is $59.19 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 89.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On September 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SRPT was 1.06M shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 117.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that Sarepta Therapeutics is successfully developing treatments for a rare and devastating disease. Shopify’s recent moves should make it even stronger in the fast-growing e-commerce industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $139 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRPT Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.61. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Chambers Michael Andrew, who purchase 9,979 shares at the price of $109.47 back on Aug 14. After this action, Chambers Michael Andrew now owns 246,996 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,092,429 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,686 shares at $108.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 237,017 shares at $2,559,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Equity return is now at value -159.90, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.