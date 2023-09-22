The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ExlService Holdings Inc.’s (EXLS) Stock

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has gone down by -3.92% for the week, with a 0.25% rise in the past month and a -6.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for EXLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for EXLS’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is above average at 27.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is $35.24, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for EXLS is 161.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXLS on September 22, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

EXLS) stock’s latest price update

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 28.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Data from the United States Technology Sector Analysis reports an impressive 28% growth over the past year, coupled with a forecasted annual earnings increase of 17%. This surge has resulted in renewed optimism for consumers seeking to invest in the stock market.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXLS Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.03. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc. saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sale 25,995 shares at the price of $28.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 75,730 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc., valued at $733,839 using the latest closing price.

Minto Anne Elizabeth, the Director of ExlService Holdings Inc., sale 3 shares at $147.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Minto Anne Elizabeth is holding 2,533 shares at $442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.71 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc. stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 18.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.26. Total debt to assets is 23.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.