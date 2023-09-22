The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): A Technical Analysis

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for GBX is 33.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBX on September 22, 2023 was 327.86K shares.

GBX) stock’s latest price update

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.86 compared to its previous closing price of 39.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Greenbrier Cos. Inc. GBX said Thursday it has won orders for 15,300 new railcars valued at $1.9 billion.

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX’s stock has risen by 3.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly rise of 27.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.97% for GBX’s stock, with a 20.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBX Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.73. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw 22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Dornan Laurie R, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $46.29 back on Jul 31. After this action, Dornan Laurie R now owns 22,331 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $150,453 using the latest closing price.

Swindells Charles J, the Director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 1,470 shares at $45.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Swindells Charles J is holding 36,573 shares at $66,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.